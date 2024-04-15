

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped moderately in February, the Household Labor Force Survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 8.7 percent in February from 9.0 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate posted 49.3 percent, up from 49.1 percent a month ago.



The number of unemployed declined 109,000 from the previous month to 3.08 million in February.



The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group came in at 15.6 percent, down from 16.4 percent in the previous month.



