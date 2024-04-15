Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: MindSculpt Analytics engages Happiest Minds to build advanced AI Medical Preventive & Diagnostic solutions

BENGALURU, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been engaged by MindSculpt Analytics, a Healthcare Solutions Company, for reshaping the science of exploration of complex data to deliver tailored medical diagnostics solutions leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques.

The significant advancements in engineering and data sciences, along with enhanced computational capabilities, have ushered in new possibilities beyond traditional medical science-based preventive and diagnostic approaches. Instead, there's a shift towards innovative technology-driven "interceptive" solutions. This project seeks to deliver precise mapping of individuals' physiology, facilitating a highly nuanced comprehension of health, wellness, and aging on an individual level.

Happiest Minds, with its technology, bioinformatics, and data science expertise, has been chosen by MindSculpt Analytics to build this preventive & diagnostics platform. The focus of the current engagement is to build a holistic health portrait of the individual and over time leverage this for an early and accurate diagnosis and personalized treatments of multiple ailments that include a range of age and neuro-related diseases. The health portrait will be equipped to track post-disease recovery also.

Dr. Paul Salins, Founder & CEO, MindSculpt Analytics, said, "MindSculpt Analytics spearheads the creation of innovative approaches to analyzing complex data, harnessing the full potential of cutting-edge technology and advanced computational tools across various fields. As we move towards the future of healthcare, a departure from traditional disease-focused and physician-dependent medical strategies to predictive auto-diagnostics led by technology and focusing on the dynamics of personal wellness emerges. Our goal is to revolutionize the acquisition of individual-specific health data, tailored for the latest advancements in data science and computational resources, enabling early prediction and measurement of health indicators, disease progression, and treatment responses. We are thrilled to collaborate with Happiest Minds, renowned for its leading information technology and artificial intelligence technical capabilities and vast expertise in realizing groundbreaking multidisciplinary solutions, complementing our medical proficiency perfectly."

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to execute this highly significant project for MindSculpt Analytics. I am also pleased that the capabilities we are building in Happiest Minds, coupled with the expertise of SKAN Research Trust, is creating a unique position to provide innovative bioinformatics and hardware solutions for the marketas forerunners in a space with enormous market potential in the domain of medical research."

Sundar Ramaswamy, SVP and Head of Analytics CoE, Happiest Minds, said, "Happiest Minds has partnered with clients on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions to address their most challenging problems. Partnering with research trusts, healthcare providers and practitioners, we leverage our strong bioinformatics and data science capabilities to improve medical outcomes in early disease diagnosis & patient care. Our work with MindSculpt Analytics is to bring pioneering & path-breaking medical solutions with a novel data & AI-led approach. The end goal is to build a diagnostic platform that can be extended to provide accurate early detection & prevention of many ailments."

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: Kiran Veigas, media@happiestminds.com

About MindSculpt Analytics

MindSculpt Analytics, a company focused on building new generation analytical systems modeling varied & complex data. The company's objective is to design, develop, and implement analytics engines tailored for predictive medical diagnostics with a goal to improve the quality of healthcare in common medical ailments including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Strokes & other Cardiovascular ailments through early and accurate diagnosis and personalized treatments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4024169/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindsculpt-analytics-engages-happiest-minds-to-build-advanced-ai-medical-preventive--diagnostic-solutions-302116683.html