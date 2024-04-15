

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Iran's massive missile strikes on Israel have evoked widespread international condemnation and call for restraint.



The UK Foreign Secretary summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in London on Sunday.



The UK strongly condemned Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel, as well as their violation of Jordan and Iraq's airspace. 'At a time of great tension in the Middle East, this was a profoundly dangerous and unnecessary escalation by Iran', according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.



It urged Iran to immediately release of the civilian ship 'MSC Aries' and its crew, which was seized by Iranian armed forces in international waters Saturday.



US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken made phone calls to allies and partners in the Middle East region and around the world to consult with them about the crisis triggered by Iran's attack.



Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock regarding the attack. 'The Secretary reaffirmed America's unequivocal ironclad commitment to the security of Israel, highlighting that we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people,' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.



US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke with the Saudi Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman. 'The Secretary underscored the importance of the enduring U.S. defense partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterated the United States' commitment to working with the Kingdom and other partners to deescalate tensions in the region,' the Pentagon said.



Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, and briefed him on his consultations with partners and allies to reinforce international resolve in the face of Iranian aggression.



The Leaders of the G7 said they will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation.



At President Joe Biden's direction, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region to support the defense of Israel.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken