

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American women, particularly those under 50, report sleeping less than they need and higher stress levels than men, according to a recent poll by Gallup.



Women in the United States have been consistently less likely than men to report getting enough sleep. The latest poll, conducted in December, finds 36 percent of women versus 48 percent of men saying they get the sleep they need. Both figures represent significant declines from previous readings in 2013 and 2004 and are the lowest Gallup has measured for each group to date.



Younger women are suffering much due to lack of enough sleep.



Generally, more than half of Americans, or 57 percent, say they would feel better if they got more sleep, while 42 percent say they get as much sleep as they need. This is nearly a reversal of the figures last measured in 2013, when 56 percent of Americans got the sleep they needed and 43 percent did not.



Americans' perception that they aren't getting enough sleep is borne out by the diminished number of hours of sleep they report getting per night.



The survey shows that older Americans, in the age group of 65-plus, are more likely than those who are younger to get the sleep they need.



Just as with sleep, there continues to be a gap in stress levels between women and men in the U.S. In 2023, 53 percent of women reported frequently experiencing stress, compared with 45 percent of men.



Younger women who participated in the survey said they frequently experience stress.



The most recent data show that nearly half of all Americans report frequently experiencing stress, up 16 points over the past two decades and the highest in Gallup's trend to date.



Research on health and wellness shows a strong connection between stress and sleep quality. According to the American Psychological Association, those who sleep less are more stressed, and those who are more stressed sleep less.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken