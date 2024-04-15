FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

15 April 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 15 April 2024 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 84 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 April 2024 at a price of £1.7798 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

