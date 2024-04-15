Sterling Urgent Care Adds 5th Location Near Downtown Boise

Situated at the junction of Broadway and Beacon, Sterling Urgent Care stands ready to deliver top-notch healthcare services to both Boise State Students and residents of the downtown area.

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Sterling Urgent Care, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location adjacent to Boise State University, situated at the intersection of Broadway and West Beacon St. in Boise.





Sterling Urgent Care, Overland





Designed with the college community in mind, the new Sterling Urgent Care location will offer the same trusted urgent care services available at all Sterling locations, infused with a vibrant college vibe. In addition to providing its core services, the Boise State University location will offer specialized services tailored to the unique needs of college students.

Among the specialized services available at the new location are mental health support, IV infusions, treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and weight-loss programs. These services aim to address the specific health and wellness concerns of college students, ensuring they have access to comprehensive healthcare resources right on campus.

To further support students, Sterling Urgent Care is introducing a special college membership plan, offering healthcare coverage for an entire trimester at an affordable rate. Individual memberships are priced at $120 per trimester, while family memberships for up to four individuals are available for $250 per trimester.

"We are thrilled to bring Sterling Urgent Care's exceptional healthcare services to the Boise State University community," said Dan Kenning, Director of Marketing at Sterling Urgent Care. "Our new location represents our commitment to providing accessible, affordable, and student-focused healthcare to all individuals, ensuring that everyone can access the care they need, when they need it."

In addition to the specialized services for college students, the new location will offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including on-site x-rays, labs, and prescription services. We will also provide Occupational Medicine, physicals and drug testing.

The expansion of Sterling Urgent Care's footprint underscores the organization's dedication to expanding access to high-quality healthcare services for all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances.

For more information about Sterling Urgent Care and its services, visit www.sterlingurgentcare.com.

Contact:

Dan Kenning

Director of Marketing

Sterling Urgent Care

435-557-9898

dkenning@sterlingm.net

www.sterlingurgentcare.com

Contact Information

Dan Kenning

Director of Marketing

dkenning@sterlingm.net

435-557-9898

SOURCE: Sterling Urgent Care

View the original press release on newswire.com.