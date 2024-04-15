Cummins Inc.: Cummins: Valuing the Power of Difference

Cummins recognized for its diverse and inclusive culture

Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Cummins Inc. is honored to announce recent accolades recognizing its ongoing efforts to foster caring and inclusive environments in which all employees thrive: Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2024, Top Hispanic Employer by DiversityComm, Best Places to Work in 2024 Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards and World 50 Groups' Shortlist for the 2024 Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Impact Awards.

Diversity and inclusion are core company values at Cummins. The company's leadership has long believed a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) powers innovation and success among employees and guides the company's actions and contributions in communities around the world.

"We are very proud of these recognitions," says Marvin Boakye, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "At Cummins we strive to attract, develop, and retain a truly global workforce with the intent of bringing the right combination of perspectives, insights, and skills to solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. It is how we win with the power of difference."

RECOGNIZING THE SUCCESSES

For the third consecutive year, Cummins was named to the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2024 list. Each year since 2019, the publication seeks the views of more than 100,000 employees, across sectors, in 16 European countries. Participants evaluate their own employer's diversity and inclusion practices and can share their perspective of those adopted by other prominent employers in their respective industries. This year Cummins ranked 145 out of the 850 companies that made the list.

Awarding Cummins as a Top Hispanic Employers 2024, DiversityComm magazine's "Best of the Best" annual list recognizes organizations that have gone above and beyond to create more inclusive, equitable workspaces where diverse talent can be recruited, developed and retained: companies, like Cummins, that put DEI initiatives at the forefront of their business models. The goal of the annual evaluation is to bring the latest information and guidance to readers, while also encouraging active outreach and diversity policies among corporations and government agencies, with the intent of ultimately creating a more diverse workforce.

Cummins was also named a winner of Glassdoor's 16th annual Employee's Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2024. Unlike other workplace awards, this one is based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback to Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

World 50 Group, the global community of business leaders, shortlisted Cummins for the 2024 Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Impact Awards, honoring outstanding achievements in fostering inclusivity, equity and diversity across corporate landscapes and around the globe. Winners will be announced on March 27th. Within the nine award categories, Cummins awards include: Community Impact Award - a company that has had an impact on communities by supporting education or development programs, health care, infrastructure or other areas of need; Gender Equality Award - a global team, function or company that has made exceptional contributions to advancing gender equality in their organizations and beyond; and, I&D Impact Award - an organization that has showcased true excellence in making DEI progress, providing a benchmark for others to aspire to, and offering clear evidence of improvement.

POWERING FUTURE ENDEAVORS

Cummins makes great efforts to inspire a workforce that is representative at every level of the communities in which the company operates around the world. This is reflected by its more than 150 Employee Resource Groups, Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE)- the company's organizational commitment to seek to drive sustainable impacts in the work to dismantle systemic discrimination- and memorable employee involvement initiatives like Hispanic Heritage Month.

"These honors pay tribute to our current achievements in DEI, which is critical to a company's success, and also serve to further inspire our future endeavors," Boakye continues. "There is more work to do, and we are relentless in our desire to see a world and a workplace where all people are embraced for who they are, what they contribute, and what they aspire to achieve."

Learn more about Careers at Cummins!





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com