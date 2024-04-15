Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
[15.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.04.24
IE000LZC9NM0
10,990,452.00
USD
0
74,146,726.86
6.7465
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.04.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,413,070.00
EUR
0
19,625,725.64
5.7502
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.04.24
IE000GETKIK8
130,181.00
GBP
0
1,180,102.72
9.0651
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
15.04.24
IE000XIITCN5
671,595.00
GBP
0
5,232,599.96
7.7913