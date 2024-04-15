

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar moved up against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie rose to 1.3725 against the greenback and 1.4620 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.3781 and 1.4665, respectively.



The loonie advanced to near 2-week highs of 112.40 against the yen and 0.8891 against the aussie, from its early lows of 111.01 and 0.8926, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.44 against the euro, 115.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken