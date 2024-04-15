Eastman and Reformation Team Up To Launch New Sustainable Bridal Styles

Eastman

KINGSPORT, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Eastman, a global leader in specialty materials and producer of sustainable Naia cellulosic fiber, worked with sustainable fashion brand Reformation for the launch of its January bridal collection. As part of the collection, Reformation created three dresses featuring Naia Renew ES, Eastman's enhanced sustainability yarn made from 60% certified recycled content,* which the brand describes as "like silk but better."

Naia Renew ES helps combat waste pollution, reduces reliance on virgin materials and enables a lower carbon footprint. Reformation chose this sustainable yarn as a silk alternative due to its inherent properties - elegant drape, silky soft hand and luxurious luster - with all the benefits of sustainability.

"We're proud to offer a 60% recycled content fiber at scale to the fashion market," said Carolina Sister Cohn, global marketing leader for Eastman's textiles division. "With Naia Renew ES, we offer a sustainable solution that meets the demands of both fashion and environmental responsibility. Together with brands like Reformation, we're making significant strides in transforming the fashion industry and inspiring others to embrace sustainability as a design decision."

Unlike other cellulose-based yarns and fibers, Naia Renew ES requires fewer virgin materials to make an environmentally friendly product. It is made from 40% certified recycled waste material, 20% certified recycled cellulose and 40% sustainably sourced wood pulp.

Through their work, Eastman and Reformation are showing the fashion industry what's possible by delivering beautiful apparel and prioritizing environmental sustainability.

"Reducing our reliance on virgin silk is an important part of achieving our ambitious commitments to become climate positive by 2025," said Carrie Freiman Parry, senior director of sustainability at Reformation. "Innovative materials like Naia Renew ES help us drive sustainable fashion forward while continuing to deliver the high-quality, on-trend product customers love and expect from Reformation."

Bridal gowns featuring Naia Renew ES will be available for purchase on TheReformation.com and in select Reformation stores beginning January 22.

*Naia Renew ES recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled waste material using a GRS-certified mass balance process.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenue of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

About Reformation

Founded in 2009, Reformation is a revolutionary lifestyle brand that proves fashion and sustainability can coexist. The brand combines stylish, vintage-inspired designs with sustainable practices, releasing limited-edition collections for individuals who want to look beautiful and live sustainably. Reformation infuses green measures into every aspect of the business. Setting an example for the industry, Reformation remains at the forefront of innovation in sustainable fashion-running the first sustainable factory in Los Angeles, using deadstock and eco fabrics, tracking and sharing the environmental impact of every product, and investing in the people who make this revolution possible.

Reformation is Climate Neutral certified and its products have been carbon neutral since 2015, with a commitment to become Climate Positive by 2025 and Circular by 2030. The brand has also established itself as a pioneer in retail innovation, developing an in-store tech concept that brings the best of its online experience to its physical doors.

Media Contact

Elyse Batista

Eastman Chemical Company

Marketing Communications, U.S.

elysem.batista@eastman.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eastman on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eastman

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eastman

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eastman

View the original press release on accesswire.com