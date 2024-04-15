

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has announced that Nigeria has become the first country to roll out a 'revolutionary' five-in-one vaccine against meningitis.



The Men5CV vaccine offers a powerful shield against the five major strains of the meningococcal bacteria - A, C, W, Y and X - which cause the disease.



Known by the brand name MenFive, it provides broader protection than the vaccine currently used in much of Africa, which is only effective against the A strain.



'Meningitis is an old and deadly foe, but this new vaccine holds the potential to change the trajectory of the disease, preventing future outbreaks and saving many lives,' said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General.



The rollout in Nigeria represents one step closer towards the goal of total elimination of the disease by 2030, he added.



Meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord and can be fatal. Symptoms often include headache, fever and stiff neck.



There are multiple causes, including viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic pathogens. The most serious - bacterial meningitis - can also result in blood poisoning and can seriously disable or kill within 24 hours after being contracted.



Nigeria is among the 26 meningitis hyper-endemic countries of Africa, an area known as the African Meningitis Belt.



WHO said 153 people died in an outbreak in Nigeria between 1 October 2023 and 11 March of this year. A vaccination campaign was launched in late March to reach more than a million people aged 29 and under.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken