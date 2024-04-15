

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies staged an emphatic rebound after plunging over the weekend in the wake of Iran-Israel jitters. Market capitalization has increased 4.5 percent over the past 24 hours.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.4 trillion, recovering from the low of $2.2 trillion touched over the weekend. It was close to $2.5 trillion on April 12.



Bitcoin traded between $66,878.65 and $62,661.75 in the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency had touched a low of $62,205.85 on Sunday and a low of $60,919.11 on Saturday.



Bitcoin added 1.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,394.78, around 11 percent below the all-time-high. Bitcoin is saddled with weekly losses of 8.7 percent but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 55 percent. Bitcoin currently dominates more than 54 percent of the overall crypto market.



The keenly anticipated Bitcoin halving event is 653 blocks away and is expected to happen in around 4 days.



Ethereum slipped 5.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,219.61. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,277.56 and $2,984.00. Ether is grappling with weekly losses of 11.5 percent but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 37 percent. Ether currently dominates 16.1 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 4 percent overnight to trade at $568.70.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 8.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $151.45.



7th ranked XRP added 5 percent overnight to trade at $0.5113. With a loss of close to 19 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) surged 9.4 percent overnight to trade at $6.91.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 5.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.1615.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) rallied 5.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.486.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, only 29th ranked Bittensor (TAO), 85th ranked Starknet (STRK) and 55th ranked Celestia (TIA) are currently trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. TAO has shed 4.3 percent in the past 24 hours whereas STRK and TIA have both slipped more than 1 percent.



49th ranked Core (CORE) topped overnight gains with a surge of 67 percent. 98th ranked AIOZ Network (AIOZ) followed with gains of close to 30 percent. 56th ranked Pendle (PENDLE), 31st ranked Render (RENDER), 70th ranked Ondo (ONDO), 60th ranked Neo (NEO) and 100th ranked Helium (HNT) have all added more than 20 percent overnight.



However, the past week has been brutal for crypto markets amidst hotter-than-expected inflation readings in the U.S. and a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.



The Dollar's surge that followed dampened the dollar-denominated prices of cryptocurrencies. The Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 106.19, versus 106.01 on April 12 and 104.29 on April 5.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, only 4 have managed to hold on to gains over the past week. 8th ranked Toncoin (TON) and 70th ranked Ondo (ONDO) have gained close to 17 percent in the past week. 60th ranked Neo (NEO) has rallied 7.5 percent followed by 56th ranked Pendle (PENDLE) that has added 35 percent in the past week.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken