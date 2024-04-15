Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
15.04.24
17:20 Uhr
29,400 Euro
-0,450
-1,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,25030,00018:18
15.04.2024 | 17:13
Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of May 6, 2024

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024, MAY 6TH 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL 
MEETING OF 2024, MAY 6TH 
15-Apr-2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 Press release 
 Paris, 2024, April 15 
 
 
AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024, MAY 6th 
 
 
The shareholders of Kaufman & Broad SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 
the company to be held on: 
 
2024 May 6th at 9 h00 
At the company's registered office 
17, Quai du Président Paul Doumer in Courbevoie (92400) 
 
The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on April 1 
st, 2024 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) shall be published in the BALO on April 17, 2024 and in the 
legal gazette Actus-Juridiques on April 17, 2024. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in 
these two notices. 
 
The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted 
on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the 
applicable legal and regulatory provisions. 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About Kaufman & Broad 
For more than 55 years, Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, Kaufman & Broad is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024, with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

