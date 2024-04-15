Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of May 6, 2024

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024, MAY 6TH

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024, MAY 6TH 15-Apr-2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2024, April 15 AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024, MAY 6th The shareholders of Kaufman & Broad SA are invited to attend the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on: 2024 May 6th at 9 h00 At the company's registered office 17, Quai du Président Paul Doumer in Courbevoie (92400) The prior notice (avis de réunion) including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the BALO on April 1 st, 2024 and the notice of meeting (avis de convocation) shall be published in the BALO on April 17, 2024 and in the legal gazette Actus-Juridiques on April 17, 2024. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these two notices. The documents and preparatory information relating to this meeting are available to shareholders and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.kaufmanbroad.fr in the section "shareholders' meeting", in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad For more than 55 years, Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, Kaufman & Broad is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

