Zeze Sun Named Executive Vice President of Meridian Entertainment

The production, marketing and distribution company looks to expand on its success across Asia by assisting American companies in business today.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April, 15, 2024 / Meridian Entertainment has appointed Zeze Sun as its Executive Vice President, where he will oversee the film & TV production, distribution and marketing of the established company.

(From left to right) Jeff Conway of Forbes, Zeze Sun of Meridian Entertainment, David Eilenberg of Roku

and Jennifer Dong of Meridian Entertainment. (Photo Courtesy: Television Academy Foundation)

In his new position, Sun will play a key role in bridging the gap between the eastern world and the western world, continuing Meridian's mission in bringing top quality Asian content to American audiences.

Following his previous leadership role within music management, Sun will spearhead all upcoming Meridian projects on behalf of the entertainment group, solidifying its already favorable reputation in the states, following successful collaborations with some of the most celebrated and internationally-recognized filmmakers of our time, including Jason Blum, Ang Lee, Jerry Bruckheimer, and many more.

In late 2016, Meridian successfully introduced Academy Award Best Picture nominated U.S. film Hacksaw Ridge to China's box office. While teaming up with Blum's well-known production company Blumhouse, Meridian co-produced the 2018 family-friendly film Benji and brought it to global audiences through a 30-year licensing deal with Netflix. Other major film projects under Meridian's direction include Casting JonBenét (2017), Dayveon (2017), A Prayer Before Dawn (2017), The Tomorrow Man (2019), and Adam (2019).

Meridian Entertainment logo

"What Meridian says they're going to do, they do! The word I'll use to describe Meridian is BOLD!" -Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions

Founded in 2013 by global entertainment industry pioneer Jennifer Dong, Meridian has carefully selected projects time and time again that have had a lasting impression on Asian moviegoers, which in turn, has brought in substantial box office numbers. A few of those most notable film projects include 2017's Wolf Warrior 2 with $787.63 million, 2018's Dying to Survive with $429.64 million and 2019's The Wandering Earth with $643.91 million at the international box office.

Having the Meridian Entertainment headquarters now residing in Hollywood's backyard, the group continues to lead with the incomparable business connections that it has built throughout Asia, while also setting its sights even further by expanding its unique services to benefit the top U.S. film/TV studios and streaming companies today.

Following the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick having an incredible post-pandemic showing at the worldwide box office, grossing nearly $1.5 billion, the Paramount project could have brought in a substantial amount more, had it been allowed to be theatrically released in China. Due to one brief scene where the film's star Tom Cruise wears a bomber jacket that displays the Taiwan flag, China refused to give the film a theatrical run. With Meridian's confident business strategy and its trusted connections across China, Sun and Dong have a proven record to better negotiate during sensitive business discussions, rising above any professional roadblocks or culture differences put in their path.

When Sun was asked about the direction Meridian is heading next, he replied, "I would like to provide more films the chance to see the light of day, as passionate filmmakers deserve to have their impactful stories be seen by audiences of all backgrounds, in all regions of our world."

Zeze Sun, Executive Vice President of Meridian Entertainment

(Photo Courtesy: Sunnie Quing - Outfit sponsored by Stefano Ricci)

Being Meridian's EVP, Sun is available for interviews to discuss the company's growing legacy, its emerging business methods and the creative ways that Meridian's well-connected team is rapidly improving the global entertainment landscape as we know it today.

"Zeze Sun is a truly innovative thinker, combining his years of diverse business expertise and his genuine desire to connect hardworking individuals and their stories across all corners of the world." -Jeff Conway, Forbes Hollywood and Entertainment Writer

