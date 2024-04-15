Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
PR Newswire
15.04.2024 | 17:36
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kore Digital Mining Ltd announces additional $150,000 Seed Investment

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore Digital Mining Ltd, a U.K. based Bitcoin mining company, announced today that a further $150,000 has been invested into the business from existing seed investors.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd - UK Based Bitcoin miner, dedicated to expanding and strengthening Bitcoin's critical infrastructure.

This adds to the initial $100,000 raised upon creation of the company back in May 2023.

Derek Nisbet, the Founder & CEO, said - "We are thrilled to receive this additional seed capital from our loyal investors and this will enable us to grow our mining operations substantially, over the next few months."

The seed capital will be used to purchase the latest innovations in mining hardware, including:-

  • 5 x Antminer S21 200 Th/s Miners, and
  • 10 x Whatsminer M66S 288 Th/s - Immersion Cooled Miners.

These are the latest and most efficient miners on the market today and will stand Kore in good stead following the Bitcoin halving cycle and new 4 year epoch.

The new mining hardware will increase Kore's hash rate threefold to 6 Ph/s.

About Kore Digital Mining Ltd.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd is a U.K. based Bitcoin mining company focused on growing its hash rate and increasing infrastructure capacity with its global partners.

Kore's mission is to provide technological resources on the Bitcoin network, enabling added blockchain security and increased decentralization.

Contact:
Derek Nisbet
info@koredigitalmining.com
+44 0131 385 9129

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386884/Kore_Digital_Mining_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kore-digital-mining-ltd-announces-additional-150-000-seed-investment-302116893.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
