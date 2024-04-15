Remittance Market to Reach $1,329.92 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in cross-border transactions & mobile-based payment channels, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and surge in adoption of banking & financial services are the factors that boost the growth of the remittance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Remittance Market by Application (Consumption, Savings, and Investment), Remittance Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operator, and Others), and End User (Business and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the remittance market was valued at $ 784.25 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $ 1,329.92 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in cross-border transactions and mobile-based payment channels, along with lower remittance cost & money transfer time drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in adoption of banking & financial sectors across the globe fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness of digital remittance and stringent regulations to prevent rapid growth is expected to impede market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological innovations in the digital remittance industry as well as a rise in internet & mobile penetration are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $784.25 billion Market Size in 2032 $1,329.92 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments covered Application, Remittance Channel, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in cross-border transactions and mobile-based payment channels. Reduced remittance cost and transfer time Growth in adoption of banking and financial services Opportunities Technological innovations in the digital remittance industry Rise in Internet and Mobile penetration Restraints Stringent regulations to prevent rapid growth Lack of awareness for digital remittance

The investment segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the consumption segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global remittance market revenue as the developments in the digital space are rapidly altering the dynamics of the remittance industry. However, the investment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032 as advancements in technology and digital platforms have democratized access to investment opportunities, enabling remittance recipients to participate in crowdfunding campaigns, peer-to-peer lending platforms, and digital asset markets.

The money transfer operator segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By remittance channel, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global remittance market revenue. This is attributed to the widespread adoption of domestic real-time payment systems that are joining forces to develop cross-border real-time services. However, the money transfers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in the attractiveness of the digital remittance services as several digital-only players such as WorldRemit, Xoom, Transfer Wise, and InstaReM enable direct global money transfers sent from and received through mobile wallets held on personal devices fuel the growth of the market.

The personal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the personal segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global remittance market revenue due to rise in number of migrant workers. Rates offered by banks are expensive, which creates numerous opportunities for money transfer operators, which offer digital channel platforms with lower rates. However, the personal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in number of migrant workers in this region attracts a lot of startups and well-established companies.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global remittance market revenue, due to a rise in rivalry from new rivals and a surge in the number of customers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to The growth is attributed to the fact that the major remittance recipient countries, such as India, the Philippines, and China, are located in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Bank of America,

Citigroup Inc.,

JPMorgan Chase & Co.,

MoneyGram International, Inc.,

RIA Financial Services Ltd.,

TransferWise Ltd.,

UAE Exchange,

Wells Fargo,

Western Union Holdings Inc. and

XOOM

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global remittance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Remittance Market Key Segments:

By Remittance Channel

Banks

Money Transfer Operator

Others

By End User

Business

Personal

By Application

Consumption

Savings

Investment

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Vietnam, New Zealand, Philippines, Pakistan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Vietnam, New Zealand, Philippines, Pakistan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

