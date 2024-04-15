Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2024 | 18:12
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

15 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price per share:

182.00p

Highest price per share:

182.00p

Trading venue:

JPSI

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

10,000

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

182.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 20,166,036 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 33.33% of the Company's total issued share capital (30,247,568 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 17 April 2024, should use the figure of 20,166,036 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

15 April 2024


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.