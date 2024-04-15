DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Apr-2024 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 15 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 46.30p Lowest price paid per share: 46.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.1186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,916,040 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,916,040) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.1186p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 172 46.00 08:28:27 00069568845TRLO0 XLON 7991 46.00 08:38:08 00069568997TRLO0 XLON 8834 46.10 08:47:45 00069569188TRLO0 XLON 12694 46.10 08:47:45 00069569189TRLO0 XLON 9441 46.10 08:47:48 00069569191TRLO0 XLON 559 46.10 08:47:48 00069569192TRLO0 XLON 3807 46.10 08:51:12 00069569240TRLO0 XLON 9287 46.10 09:00:16 00069569407TRLO0 XLON 8000 46.10 10:01:32 00069570637TRLO0 XLON 8932 46.30 12:18:31 00069572768TRLO0 XLON 9131 46.30 12:22:31 00069572837TRLO0 XLON 7893 46.10 12:55:33 00069574084TRLO0 XLON 9201 46.10 12:55:49 00069574096TRLO0 XLON 7000 46.10 14:33:27 00069577000TRLO0 XLON 635 46.10 14:33:59 00069577043TRLO0 XLON 16292 46.10 14:33:59 00069577044TRLO0 XLON 2640 46.10 15:50:01 00069580157TRLO0 XLON 9216 46.10 15:50:01 00069580158TRLO0 XLON 3211 46.10 15:50:01 00069580159TRLO0 XLON 5141 46.10 15:50:01 00069580160TRLO0 XLON 4018 46.10 15:55:01 00069580341TRLO0 XLON 5905 46.10 16:09:01 00069581272TRLO0 XLON

