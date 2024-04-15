S2 Cognition Announces Leadership Change

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / S2 Cognition, a sports-science company that delivers a patented technology designed to evaluate how an athlete's brain works when making split-second decisions, announced today that Vaden Landers, the CEO of S2, is stepping away to pursue another opportunity effective April 30, 2024. Scott Wylie, currently the Chief Operating Officer of the company, has been named the Interim Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors.

Commenting on the change, Tom Noland, Chairman of the Board said, "We appreciate the many contributions Vaden has made towards advancing the goals of S2 during his tenure as CEO and wish him success in the pursuit of his new opportunity. Scott's experience, as well as his commitment to service and quality, ensures a smooth transition to the benefit of our valued clients and associates.

The new Interim CEO, Scott Wylie, added, "Relationships are the backbone of S2, and we appreciate Vaden and the considerable strides S2 has made under his leadership. Vaden guided the company through a critical expansion phase where S2's customer base grew significantly, and he architected key elements of the infrastructure necessary to scale S2's product and service offerings. We are eager and poised to tackle the next phase of growth as S2 extends its reach across every level of sports and to other verticals where split-second decision-making drives performance and outcomes.

About S2 Cognition

S2 Cognition was founded in 2015 by former college athletes and cognitive neuroscientists. S2 Cognition is a best-in-class digital evaluation platform that is scientifically validated to measure an athlete's cognitive abilities that have, until now, been unquantifiable. S2 is used by top NCAA, MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLS teams to aid in draft and recruiting decisions, measure and optimize player performance and fit, and better train athletes using cognitive-based concepts and drills designed to enhance in-game decision-making.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Taylor Alexander, VP of Marketing at taylor.alexander@s2cognition.com.

SOURCE: S2 Cognition

View the original press release on accesswire.com