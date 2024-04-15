SWARM: Racing Fan Fest Announces The Return of Red Bull Fan Zone: The Largest Off-Track Fan Festival During Miami Race Week

Get Ready For The Ultimate Off-Track Experience Featuring Immersive Activations Starting May 2

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Mark your calendars! It's time to push into high-gear this season during Miami Race Week. As the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024 descends into the 305 city limits for its third consecutive year, SWARM Entertainment Group is presenting Racing Fan Fest, the largest and most elevated off-track fan experience in Miami, located at 2250 NW Second Avenue, from Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.

"Racing Fan Fest embodies the spirit of speed and celebration, bringing together racing enthusiasts from around the globe. As we gear up for another exhilarating Miami Race Week, SWARM is proud to present the ultimate off-track experience where adrenaline meets entertainment. Join us as we push boundaries and ignite passions at Racing Fan Fest!" - Michael Davidson, Vice President of SWARM

Racing Fan Fest is the ultimate destination for experiencing the race in Miami. At this four-day immersive event, boasting live stage performances by Ariel Assault, ZIV, Konnekt, Sictric, Rz Spinz, Kaos, and captivating activations, expect to encounter elevated experiences. Attendees will enjoy specially curated pop-up shops by Hugo Boss and New Era where fans can snag race gear; activations by Heineken and SEGA; creative cocktail experiences curated by Milagro Tequila where the samples will be flowing; five water stations throughout the festival brought to you by Hope Hydration; and unprecedented local culinary concepts from North Italia, Pink Paloma, Wynbrgr, and Bonitas that are sure to delight. Cash App brings Cash App Card Perks, where Cash App Card holders can enjoy discounted food & beverages on site. The off-track fan experience will draw approximately 80,000 visitors, offering both locals and international guests the thrill of the speedway during this premier championship race-week event.

Featuring high-performance installations, full bar and food offerings, a live DJ set, and more, the Red Bull Fan Zone is a free event. In partnership with Red Bull, Racing Fan Fest will spotlight the immersive Red Bull Fan Zone with interactive activations such as:

Race Weekend Watch Party: Can't make it to the track? Don't miss any action from the practice, sprint qualifying, sprint and race sessions which will be shown live at the event.

Racing Simulators: Feel the thrill behind the wheel of a racing simulator in this track-style experience which brings the race weekend experience to life, a dream opportunity for all racing fans.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB Memorabilia: Check out official team merchandise available for purchase.

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and Visa Cash App RB01 Display: Displayed within the Red Bull Fan Zone for an Insta-worthy photo opportunity.

The Red Bull Fan Zone is proudly supported by Cash App, Heineken, Ford, Sega, New Era, and Hugo.

Newcomer North Italia merges Grand Prix excitement with modern Italian cuisine, inviting both food enthusiasts and racing fans to "fuel their senses" in an array of interactive experiences, food demonstrations, and photo opportunities. For those dreaming of Formula One thrills, North Italia and DoorDash offer a gamified racetrack experience with remote-controlled delivery cars. Led by "Team Principal" (AKA Corporate Chef) Chris Curtiss, North Italia's skilled chefs will showcase their acclaimed pizzas through interactive culinary demonstrations, while also serving up passed bites, signature cocktails, and sangria at a custom VesBar, paying homage to the restaurant's Italian heritage.

For more information and updates, please visit eventbrite and www.racingfanfest.com or follow us on Instagram @racingfanfest .

Racing Fan Fest Operating Hours: Red Bull Fan Zone Garage: Thursday, May 2: from 6 p.m. - 3 a.m. Friday, May 3: from 4 p.m. - 3 a.m. Friday, May 3: from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4: from 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, May 4: from 12 p.m. -8 p.m. Sunday, May 5: from 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Sunday, May 5: from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

About SWARM:

SWARM is a holding of SWARM Entertainment Group, a 360 full-service event, marketing, promotion, and production company based in Florida, doing business in multiple cities nationally. Since its inception, they have evolved into a bold and impressive portfolio of special events and state-of-the-art experiences that have expanded the landscape of the industry. For more information, please visit www.swarminc.com or follow us on Instagram @swarm.

About SWARM Entertainment Group:

SWARM Entertainment Group is Florida's largest and boldest 360 live event agency. They continue to inspire state-of-the-art experiences that excite, unite, and expand the landscape of the special event industry. Recent contracts and partners include Us Weekly, Bass Pro Shops for the US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships, and AT&T. SWARM Entertainment Group also provides concession and elements of hospitality production for Live Nation's Quintessential Miami Festival, iii Points Festival, a multi-faceted music, art and technology two-day experience that comprises 90 performances across six stages.

About Cash App:

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to an external bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money everywhere Visa debit is accepted. Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

About North Italia:

North Italia was conceived by Fox Restaurant Concepts founder Sam Fox in 2002. Since then, the neighborhood spot has expanded to 38 locations across the U.S. and counting. Using only the season's best ingredients, North Italia's chefs create a variety of modern Italian dishes including pastas made from scratch daily, hand-tossed pizzas like the classic Margherita but make it Tie Dye, and savory lunch and dinner entrees like a seasonal Anolini, Spicy Italian Grinder, and Braised Short Rib Lumache that deliver flavors that go above and beyond the expected. They also offer a full-bodied wine and beer list accompanied by an array of handcrafted cocktails, including a Sicilian Margarita and the Pomegranate Mule. For more information, visit northitalia.com .

About Red Bull:

Red Bull® Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com .

About FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/

