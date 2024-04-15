Zimperium Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for In-App Protection by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors.

SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors. Zimperium, with its comprehensive technology for In-App Protection, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zimperium as the 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection, Q2 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Zimperium's Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) provides 'shift left' security to Android and iOS mobile applications through a unified security platform that protects sensitive user information through app shielding techniques and advanced cryptographic key protection capabilities. Zimperium has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection, Q1 2024."

"In-app protection capabilities enable seamless integration of security throughout the application lifecycle from development to runtime without slowing down releases. The app's comprehensive protection prevents reversing and tampering in app stores and defends against on-device threats," said Krishna Vishnubhotla, Vice President of Product Marketing, Zimperium. "Being able to update the in-app detections and responses over the air is key as it allows security teams to keep up with evolving threats without having to release a new app every time."

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com .

