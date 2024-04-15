New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Insurance Hour with Karl Susman, the only live weekly radio show dedicated to navigating the complexities of the insurance industry, is proud to announce its syndication across numerous esteemed radio stations in California. Reaching over 30 million listeners, the show is set to transform public understanding of insurance through real-time, interactive discussions and expert guidance.

Hosted by Karl Susman, a seasoned insurance agency owner of Susman Insurance Agency with 30 years of industry experience, Insurance Hour offers a unique platform where listeners can directly interact with a leading expert. Every week, Karl addresses live questions from listeners, covering a wide array of topics and providing clear, actionable information. For those who cannot tune in live, questions can be emailed to questions@insurancehour.com to be covered in future episodes.

In a rapidly changing insurance landscape, Karl's insights provide clarity and reliability. "With each episode, we aim to peel back the layers of confusion that often surrounds insurance policies and coverage," says Karl Susman, host of Insurance Hour. "Our goal is to make insurance understandable and accessible for everyone, and to show how it can work effectively."

The show also features discussions with legislators and regulators, giving listeners firsthand knowledge of new laws and policies that could impact their insurance decisions. By demystifying the jargon and the bureaucracy, Karl ensures that everyone- from the first-time insurance buyer to the seasoned policyholder-feels empowered and informed.

Insurance Hour with Karl Susman is available not only on traditional radio platforms but also globally via InsuranceHour.com, YouTube, Amazon Music, TuneIn & Alexa, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Listeners are invited to join live broadcasts or access the rich library of past episodes on multiple platforms. For more details, visit the show's website at insurancehour.com and follow on YouTube at youtube.com/@InsuranceHour.

Tune in live or connect through various platforms and make the daunting world of insurance understandable and fun with Karl Susman. Whether looking to protect a home, car, or anything else, let Insurance Hour can guide listeners through every decision, big or small.

Insurance Hour with Karl Susman airs on KEIB, KTRB, KCBQ, KCAA, KFBK, KMET, KZSB among others. For updates and interactive discussions, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/InsuranceHour__.

About Insurance Hour:

Insurance Hour is a source for expert insights into the ever-changing world of insurance. Hosted by veteran Karl Susman, the show tackles a wide range of insurance topics, from regional trends to coverage challenges, on various radio stations and streaming platforms. Tune in for clarity and guidance to navigate listeners' insurance needs.

For media inquiries, additional comments, or more information, please contact the Insurance Hour PR team at pr@insurancehour.com.

Contact: Public Relations Team

Email: pr@insurancehour.com

Phone: (559) 656-0317

