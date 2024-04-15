Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2024-04-15 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 260320) Correction: Updated Issuer Template with updated Orderbook ID:s. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 42 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-04-16. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212661