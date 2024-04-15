BEK TV to Broadcast IFL Gridiron Classic Game

North Dakota Welcomes IFL to State

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / An "Indoor War" is about to take place in North Dakota, as the Indoor Football League (IFL) brings its signature brand of action-packed football to Fargo in the Gridiron Classic, and BEK TV is proud to be the only network to broadcast the game live. The highly anticipated event takes place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7:00 PM, at Scheel's Arena, featuring a clash between the Sioux Falls Storm and the Massachusetts Pirates. Tickets are on sale now at the Scheel's Arena box office or through Ticketmaster.

With lightning-fast plays, powerful tackles, and strategic maneuvers, every moment of the game promises to be a thrilling battle for all football fans. "Football isn't just a game; it's an experience that brings families and communities together," says IFL's Dakota Bucks General Manager Greg Schuh. "Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for a great time, this game promises non-stop action and entertainment for everyone."

But the excitement doesn't end with the final whistle. As part of the post-game festivities, attendees will be treated to a concert by the band Tripwire.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event, North Dakota welcomes back Rod Miller, Head Coach of the Massachusetts Pirates. Miller is the former Head Coach of the Bismarck Bucks, North Dakota's IFL team.

About the Indoor Football League

The IFL is entering its 16th season of play, making it the longest-running indoor football league in the country. The league features a national footprint of 16 teams from coast to coast. In 2023, the IFL partnered with CBS Sports, Simplebet, the XFL and more to grow the accessibility of its indoor football sports entertainment experience. Keep up with the latest news and scores of games at GoIFL.com.

About BEK TV

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station."

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.

