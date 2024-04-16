

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish telecom company Ericsson (ERIC) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent company climbed to 2.56 billion Swedish kronor or 0.77 kronor per share from 1.52 billion kronor or 0.45 kronor per share last year.



The latest quarter results included a one-time gain of 1.9 billion kronor from the resolution of a commercial dispute.



EBIT, excluding restructuring charges, increased to 4.3 billion kronor from 4.0 billion kronor in the prior year.



But quarterly sales decreased by about 15% to 53.33 billion kronor from 62.55 billion kronor in the prior year. Sales adjusted for comparable units and currency decreased by 14%, reflecting reduced operator investment levels across a number of geographies.



For 2024, restructuring charges are expected to be in the range of 3.0 billion kronor - 4.0 billion kronor.



The company expects a further decline in the RAN market, at least through the end of this year, as customers remain cautious with their investments and the pace of investment in India continues to normalize.



If current trends persist, the company expects its sales to stabilize during the second half of the year, benefiting from recent contract wins and the normalization of customer inventory levels in North America.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken