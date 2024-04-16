

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-month low of 0.6408 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6441.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to near 2-week lows of 1.6557 and 0.8847 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.6484 and 0.8880, respectively.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged down to 98.92 and 1.0892 from yesterday's closing quotes of 99.36 and 1.0908, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro, 0.86 against the loonie, 97.00 against the yen and 1.07 against the kiwi.



