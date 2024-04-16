

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-month low of 0.5874 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 90.65 against the yen, from Monday's closing quotes of 0.5903 and 91.08, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi slid to an 8-day low of 1.8063 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7988.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.81 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken