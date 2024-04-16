

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, recorded an order intake of 338 turbines with a total capacity of 2,086 MW for the first-quarter, higher than 1,021 MW, registered for the same period last year.



For the first-quarter, the average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity or ASP reached to 0.85 million euro per MW, compared with last year's 0.90 million per MW.



José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex, said: 'With an order intake of more than 2 GW and stable prices, we are building on the success of previous quarters and making a good start to the new year. We have won several major orders in different regions, as this shows that our turbines are in demand both within Europe and beyond.'



The Group bagged orders from 11 countries with the largest individual markets of Germany, South Africa, and Lithuania.



