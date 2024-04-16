HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded for the first time in seven months in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in January, which was revised from a 1.2 percent decrease estimated initially.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output declined 0.4 percent in February versus a 1.5 percent recovery in the previous month.
Among sectors, primary sector production grew by around 3.6 percent from last year. The secondary and tertiary sectors advanced by 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX