

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-month low of 1.3814 against the U.S. dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.3786.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged down to 111.72 and 1.4656 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.86 and 1.4643, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.48 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken