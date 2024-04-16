OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-month low of 1.3814 against the U.S. dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.3786.
Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged down to 111.72 and 1.4656 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.86 and 1.4643, respectively.
If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.48 against the euro.
