

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK) reported first-quarter Group sales of 2.6 billion euros, up 7.3% in organic terms. The Consumer Business Segment saw double-digit organic sales growth of 10.0%, generating sales of 2.2?billion euros. This was driven in particular by NIVEA. The tesa Business Segment recorded a decline of 5.4%.



At Group level, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth to be between 6 and 8% for the full year 2024, while the EBIT margin excluding special factors is expected to be slightly above the previous year's level. Beiersdorf upgraded its guidance for the Consumer Business Segment, and now expects organic sales growth of 6-8%. For tesa, Beiersdorf confirmed the anticipated sales growth of 2-5% in fiscal 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken