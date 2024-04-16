DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.4759 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34940082 CODE: U127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN Sequence No.: 315959 EQS News ID: 1881503 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)