TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Fund Factsheet & Commentary - March 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16/04/2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)





TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of March 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

Numis Securities Limited: Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited: John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900 Alistair Wilson