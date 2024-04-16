

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound rebounded from recent lows against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to 1.2450 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1371 against the Swiss franc, from a recent 5-month low of 1.2409 and a 4-day low of 1.1336, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound edged up to 192.35 and 0.8528 from recent lows of 191.64 and 0.8545, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the greenback, 1.14 against the franc, 195.00 against the yen and 0.84 against the euro.



