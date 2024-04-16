

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased sharply in February on falling imports, data published by Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus registered a surplus of EUR 23.6 billion in February, up sharply from EUR 3.6 billion in the same period last year.



On a yearly basis, exports gained 0.3 percent. By contrast, imports declined 8.4 percent from the previous year.



At the same time, exports posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in February, while imports increased 4.2 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted 17.9 billion from EUR 27.1 billion in January.



