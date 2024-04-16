

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as yields surged and the dollar remained in demand on growing bets that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate cuts.



The downside was capped by ongoing concerns about geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and signs of feeble demand in China.



Spot gold dipped half a percent to $2,370.06 per ounce while U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $2,386.25.



The dollar is headed for its best rally in over a year as robust gains in March retail sales figures combined with upward revisions in the prior two months added to concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.



Also, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday there is 'no urgency' to cut interest rates.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates just a 21.6 percent chance of a quarter point rate cut in June.



Markets now expect the Fed to start cutting rates in September, instead of June expected earlier.



Overall, traders anticipate 45 basis points of cuts this year, down from more than 160 bps in expected easing at the start of the year.



The U.S. central bank will cut rates just once in 2024, say economists at Barclays. In economic releases, reports on U.S. building permits, housing starts and industrial production for March are awaited in the New York session.



