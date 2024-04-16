Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Money Show Explores CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act with United States Senator Bill Hagerty

Christian Briggs and Senator Hagerty Discuss Legislation to Block CBDC Rollout in the U.S.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / The "Hard Asset Money Show," hosted by Christian Briggs, founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management, Inc., has released a pivotal new episode featuring a deep dive into the legislative measures against the potential implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the United States. In this engaging discussion, Tennessee Senator and Senate Banking Committee member Bill Hagerty shares insights into the bill he introduced on February 26, 2024 - the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Anti-Surveillance State Act.

Senator Hagerty's legislation aims to halt efforts by the Biden Administration to issue a CBDC, a move he argues could lead to unprecedented surveillance and violation of Americans' privacy rights. The Senator expressed concerns about past government actions, such as Operation Choke Point and instances of political and religious profiling by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which he sees as indicative of a broader willingness to misuse the financial system for political ends.

"This bill is a necessary safeguard against the potential for a CBDC to become a tool for widespread surveillance," Senator Hagerty asserts during the podcast. "Our financial privacy is at stake, and we must take action to protect it."

Christian Briggs added, "Discussing these critical issues with Senator Hagerty offers our listeners valuable insights into the ongoing debate around digital currencies and the future of financial privacy in America. This episode is a must-listen for anyone concerned about the implications of a centralized digital currency and government overreach."

The episode sheds light on the complexities of introducing a CBDC in the U.S. and the implications it may have on personal freedoms and privacy. As the debate over digital currencies continues to unfold, "The Hard Asset Money Show" remains at the forefront, providing thoughtful analysis and expert perspectives on the evolving landscape of finance and privacy.

Tune into this compelling episode for a comprehensive overview of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Anti-Surveillance State Act and its potential impact on the future of financial privacy in the United States.

