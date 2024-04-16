MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, share movement)
For the full year, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) has updated its net earnings outlook to $17.60 to $18.20 per share to reflect the Brazil sale and the estimated direct response costs of the cyberattack. In the quarter, the company had recorded about $7 billion charge related to this.
The company has maintained its adjusted net income per share outlook of $27.50 to $28. This excludes the impacts of the direct response costs and Brazil sale, while including the estimated $0.30 to $0.40 per share of business disruption impacts for the affected Change Healthcare services.
Analysts, on average, expect the Group to post income per share of $27.52, for the year.
UNH was trading up by 6.38 percent at $472.24 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Below are the Q1 earnings highlights for Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH):
Earnings: -$1.409 billion in Q1 vs. $5.611 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.53 in Q1 vs. $5.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.430 billion or $6.91 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $6.62 per share Revenue: $99.796 billion in Q1 vs. $91.931 billion in the same period last year.
