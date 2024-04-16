

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Waning geopolitical tensions helped bring the market's focus on corporate earnings. Monetary policy anxiety also lingered ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Strong growth numbers from China supported sentiment.



Data released earlier showed unemployment in the U.K. rising more-than-expected to 4.2 percent and Germany's Economic Sentiment Index rising to a higher-than-expected reading of 42.9.



Wall Street Futures are trading mixed. European benchmarks are trading in deep negative territory. Asian shares also declined heavily.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined amidst an easing in supply concerns and geopolitical tensions. Safe-haven demand supported gold prices. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 37,804.00, up 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,050.90, down 0.22% Germany's DAX at 17,757.55, down 1.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,843.48, down 1.53% France's CAC 40 at 7,936.36, down 1.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,912.15, down 1.45% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,470.50, down 1.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,612.50, down 1.81% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,007.07, down 1.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,248.97, down 2.12%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0628, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2450, up 0.05% USD/JPY at 154.56, up 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6418, down 0.36% USD/CAD at 1.3794, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 106.23, up 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.647%, up 0.41% Germany at 2.4495%, up 0.76% France at 2.969%, up 0.71% U.K. at 4.3240%, up 1.91% Japan at 0.867%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $89.77, down 0.37%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $85.03, down 0.44%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,386.70, up 0.16%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,442.11, down 4.91% Ethereum at $3,090.74, down 4.98% BNB at $548.78, down 5.78% Solana at $137.23, down 10.99% XRP at $0.4971, down 3.48%.



