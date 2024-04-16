Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared fourth quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2024 as follows. These dividends are payable on 10 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 26 April 2024.

The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 April 2024.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 2.55p Global Equity Income Shares 2.55p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

16 April 2024