Solaris Resources to Commence Trading on NYSE American Under SLSR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") with trading expected to commence on Friday, April 19, 2024 under the symbol "SLSR". The Company will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLS".

Concurrent with the start of trading on the NYSE American, the Company's common shares will cease trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. Shareholders are not required to take any action. The Company recommends that investors who have bought shares on the OTCQB Venture market monitor their accounts to ensure that their holdings correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a world class copper resource with expansion and discovery potential at its Warintza Project in Ecuador; a series of grass roots exploration projects with discovery potential in Peru and Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

