

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British MPs will vote Tuesday on a landmark legislation that aims to create a smoke-free generation, protecting children turning 15 this year or younger from harms of smoking.



The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would make it an offence to sell tobacco products to anyone born after 2009 January 1. Smoking itself would not be criminalized and anyone who can legally buy tobacco today will never be prevented from doing so in the future by the legislation.



Many Conservative MPs are against the legislation, but the bill is likely to pass in the House Of Commons as it has Labor support, reports say.



If passed, the Bill will progress to the next stage, bringing the UK closer to creating the first smoke-free generation in the world.



Responsible for around 80,000 deaths annually, smoking is the UK's single biggest preventable killer and costs the country's healthcare system and economy an estimated 17 billion pounds ($21.15 billion) a year - far more than the 10 billion pounds ($12.44 billion) annual revenue from tobacco taxation.



It is also highly addictive. Four in 5 smokers in UK start before the age of 20 and remain addicted for the rest of their lives despite most smokers having tried to quit, according to data.



The legislation will cover all tobacco products, recognizing that tobacco kills two-thirds of long-term users.



To ensure compliance with the new rules, trading standards officers will be given new powers to issue on-the-spot fines (fixed penalty notices) to retailers unlawfully selling tobacco or vapes to children.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken