--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported first quarter 2024 results reflecting broad-based growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare, medical care activity consistent with expectations and the impact of the recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare.

"The core story at UnitedHealth Group remains our colleagues delivering improved experiences for the people we serve and driving balanced growth even while swiftly and effectively addressing the attack on Change Healthcare," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.

The company continues to make significant progress in restoring the affected Change Healthcare services while providing financial support to impacted health care providers. To date, the company has provided over $6 billion in advance funding and interest-free loans to support care providers in need.

Total cyberattack impacts in the first quarter amounted to $0.74 per share and the company estimates full year 2024 impacts of $1.15 to $1.35 per share. In the first quarter, this included $0.49 per share to support direct response efforts such as the Change Healthcare clearinghouse platform restoration and increased medical care expenditures as the company suspended some care management activities to help care providers with their workflow processes. The company estimates direct response costs of $0.85 to $0.95 per share for full year 2024. Direct response costs are included in net earnings and excluded from adjusted earnings per share. Additionally, Change Healthcare business disruption impacts, reflecting lost revenue and the costs of maintaining full readiness of the affected Change Healthcare services, were $0.25 per share in the first quarter. The company currently estimates $0.30 to $0.40 per share business disruption impact for full year 2024. These business disruption impacts are included in both net earnings and adjusted earnings per share.

As reported previously, the company recorded an approximately $7 billion charge in the quarter due to the sale of its Brazil operations, the majority of which was noncash and due to the cumulative impact of foreign currency translation losses.

The company updated its full year 2024 net earnings outlook to $17.60 to $18.20 per share to reflect the Brazil sale and the estimated direct response costs of the cyberattack. The company maintained its adjusted net earnings outlook of $27.50 to $28.00 per share. This adjusted earnings per share outlook excludes the impacts of the direct response costs and Brazil sale, while including the estimated $0.30 to $0.40 per share of business disruption impacts for the affected Change Healthcare services.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Adjusted) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenues $99.8 billion $99.8 billion $91.9 billion $94.4 billion Earnings from Operations $ 7.9 billion $ 8.5 billion $ 8.1 billion $ 7.7 billion Net Margin (1.4%) 6.1% 6.1% 5.8%

UnitedHealth Group's first quarter 2024 revenues grew nearly $8 billion year over year to $99.8 billion. First quarter earnings from operations were $7.9 billion, including $872 million in unfavorable cyberattack effects. Adjusted earnings from operations of $8.5 billion include the Change Healthcare business disruption impacts and exclude the cyberattack direct response costs. Growth was led by a strong expansion in the number of people served at Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

The company did not reflect any favorable earnings impacting medical reserve development in the quarter. Out of prudence, due to the potential for the cyberattack to affect claims receipt timing, the company reflected an additional $800 million of claims reserves.

Days claims payable of 47.1 compared to 47.9 in fourth quarter 2023 and 47.8 in first quarter 2023. Within this, the acceleration of payments to care providers and the Brazil sale reduced reported days claims payable by three days. The company's medical costs payable balance increased $1.6 billion from year-end 2023 to $34 billion. The change was due to a $3 billion increase in the incurred but not yet reported (IBNR) component of this balance in part to prudently accommodate the related ongoing claims receipt assessment, partially offset by a reduction in the fully processed claims component due to accelerated care provider claims payments.

Overall care patterns in the first quarter were consistent with the company's expectations. The first quarter 2024 medical care ratio at 84.3% included 40 basis points of impact due to accommodations to support care providers. The increase from the prior year 82.2% was due to the previously noted revenue effects of the Medicare funding reductions, considerations driven by the Change Healthcare cyberattack, including accommodations to support care providers, medical reserve and development effects, and business mix.

The first quarter 2024 operating cost ratio of 14.1% included approximately 30 basis points of impact due to costs incurred to support the company's direct response efforts. The result compared to 14.8% in 2023, reflecting strong operating cost management, partially offset by continued growth of the services businesses and investments to support growth.

Cash flows from operations from the first quarter 2024 were $1.1 billion and were affected by approximately $3 billion due to the company's cyberattack response actions, including funding acceleration to care providers, and were additionally impacted due to the timing of public sector cash receipts. The company returned $4.8 billion to shareholders in the first quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Adjusted) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenues $75.4 billion $75.4 billion $70.5 billion $70.8 billion Earnings from Operations $ 4.4 billion $ 4.6 billion $ 4.3 billion $ 3.1 billion Operating Margin 5.8% 6.1% 6.2% 4.4%

UnitedHealthcare first quarter revenues of $75.4 billion increased nearly $5 billion over the prior year reflecting growth in the number of people served domestically. Operating earnings were $4.4 billion and adjusted operating earnings were $4.6 billion.

UnitedHealthcare total domestic consumers served grew by nearly 2 million in the first quarter 2024, led by commercial and senior, offset by expected member attrition in Medicaid due to ongoing eligibility redeterminations. Growth across the UnitedHealthcare portfolio reflects strong customer response to the company's innovative and affordable benefit offerings.

The number of consumers served with domestic commercial offerings grew in the first quarter 2024 to 29.4 million. This growth reflects recognition among the employer and individual markets of UnitedHealthcare's diverse and innovative product portfolio that drives affordability and consumer ease.

The total number of people served by the company's offerings for seniors and people with complex needs grew to 9.4 million. UnitedHealthcare offerings feature product designs tailored to meet the specific needs of people with limited economic resources and who are often underserved. Unique offerings, such as integrated card and simplified transportation offerings, led to a significant increase in member engagement and greater consumer satisfaction.

Total people served by the company's state-based community offerings moderated to 7.7 million, with the year-over-year change due to the ongoing Medicaid eligibility redetermination process. The UnitedHealthcare team is continuing its comprehensive outreach to help families maintain, reinstate or find other affordable coverage. During the first quarter, UnitedHealthcare was selected to provide expanded care services in Texas and to continue providing services in Virginia and Michigan, with the additional support commencing in 2025.



Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance by optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.

Quarterly Financial Performance Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Adjusted) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenues $61.1 billion $61.1 billion $54.1 billion $59.5 billion Earnings from Operations $ 3.5 billion $ 3.9 billion $ 3.7 billion $ 4.6 billion Operating Margin 5.8% 6.4% 6.9% 7.7%

Optum first quarter revenues of $61 billion grew $7 billion. The growth was led by Optum Health and Optum Rx due to continued strong expansion in the number of people served. Operating earnings were $3.5 billion and adjusted earnings were $3.9 billion. Adjusted operating earnings exclude costs to support the direct Change Healthcare response efforts. Operating earnings and adjusted operating earnings include $279 million in business disruption impacts at Change Healthcare.

Optum Health revenue increased 16% over last year, driven by growth in the number of patients served under value-based care offerings and continued expansion of the types and level of care provided. Operating earnings were $1.9 billion and adjusted operating earnings were $2 billion. Optum Health continued to advance and deepen its clinical support for patients, including those with complex medical needs, through virtual, in-home, and in-clinic engagement.

Optum Insight first quarter operating earnings were $490 million and adjusted operating earnings, which exclude direct response costs, were $715 million. Operating earnings and adjusted operating earnings include the $279 million of Change Healthcare business disruption impacts. The revenue backlog grew by over $2 billion compared to the year ago quarter, bringing backlog to nearly $33 billion, reflecting new health system partnerships.

Optum Rx revenue increased 12% in the first quarter due to growth in serving new customers, expanded relationships with existing clients and continued advancement in the comprehensive scope of pharmacy services offered, including specialty and community-based pharmacies. Adjusted scripts grew to 395 million compared to 378 million last year.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Revenues by Business - Supplemental Financial Information

Earnings by Business - Supplemental Financial Information

People Served and Performance Metrics - Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Premiums $77,988 $72,786 Products 11,909 10,267 Services 8,888 8,080 Investment and other income 1,011 798 Total revenues 99,796 91,931 Operating costs Medical costs 65,735 59,845 Operating costs 14,077 13,625 Cost of products sold 11,056 9,405 Depreciation and amortization 997 970 Total operating costs 91,865 83,845 Earnings from operations 7,931 8,086 Interest expense (844) (754) Loss on sale of subsidiary (7,086) - Earnings before income taxes 1 7,332 Provision for income taxes (1,222) (1,558) Net (loss) earnings (1,221) 5,774 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (188) (163) Net (loss) earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $(1,409) $5,611 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $(1.53) $5.95 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a)(b) $6.91 $6.26 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (b) 922 943

(a) See page 7 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. (b) Due to the anti-dilutive effect on the calculation of loss per share, the Company excluded 8 million potentially dilutive shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Adjustments to net loss and adjusted earnings per share are calculated using dilutive weighted-average common shares outstanding of 930 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and short-term investments $32,710 $29,628 Accounts receivable, net 27,197 21,276 Other current assets 29,035 27,533 Total current assets 88,942 78,437 Long-term investments 45,928 47,609 Other long-term assets 149,340 147,674 Total assets $284,210 $273,720 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity Medical costs payable $34,032 $32,395 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 9,787 4,274 Other current liabilities 60,612 62,385 Total current liabilities 104,431 99,054 Long-term debt, less current maturities 63,850 58,263 Other long-term liabilities 19,011 17,484 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,548 4,498 Equity 92,370 94,421 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $284,210 $273,720

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net (loss) earnings $(1,221) $5,774 Noncash items: Depreciation and amortization 997 970 Deferred income taxes and other 152 (263) Share-based compensation 372 362 Loss on sale of subsidiary 7,086 - Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,242) 9,484 Cash flows from operating activities 1,144 16,327 Investing Activities Sales and maturities of investments, net of purchases (purchases, net of sales and maturities) 492 (2,319) Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (743) (760) Cash paid for acquisitions, net (3,006) (7,826) Other, net (3,083) (115) Cash flows used for investing activities (6,340) (11,020) Financing Activities Common share repurchases (3,072) (2,000) Dividends paid (1,729) (1,537) Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt 11,364 12,375 Other, net 1,668 4,352 Cash flows from financing activities 8,231 13,190 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (48) 51 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,987 18,548 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,427 23,365 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $28,414 $41,913

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP REVENUES BY BUSINESS - SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in millions; unaudited) Optum UnitedHealth

Group

Consolidated (a) UnitedHealthcare Optum

Health Optum

Insight Optum

Rx Total

Optum(a) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Total revenues $75,357 $26,731 $4,502 $30,835 $61,052 $99,796 Business disruption impacts - cyberattack (b) $- $- $279 $- $279 $279 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Total revenues $70,468 $23,004 $4,496 $27,418 $54,059 $91,931

UnitedHealthcare Revenues (in millions; unaudited) Employer & Individual (E&I) Total

UnitedHealthcare Domestic Global Total E&I Medicare &

Retirement Community &

State Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Total revenues $17,839 $1,532 $19,371 $35,486 $20,500 $75,357 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Total revenues $16,544 $2,163 $18,707 $33,006 $18,755 $70,468

(a) Optum and consolidated revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include Optum eliminations of $1,016 and $859; and corporate eliminations of $36,613 and $32,596, respectively. (b) Amounts represent reduced revenues during the business disruption period.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP EARNINGS BY BUSINESS - SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Optum UnitedHealth

Group

Consolidated UnitedHealthcare Optum

Health Optum

Insight Optum

Rx Total

Optum Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Earnings from operations $4,395 $1,899 $490 $1,147 $3,536 $7,931 Direct response costs - cyberattack 230 (a) 138 (a) 225 - 363 593 Adjusted earnings from operations (b) $4,625 $2,037 $715 $1,147 $3,899 $8,524 Operating margin 5.8% 7.1% 10.9% 3.7% 5.8% 7.9% Adjusted operating margin (b) 6.1% 7.6% 15.9% 3.7% 6.4% 8.5% Business disruption impacts - cyberattack (c) $- $- $279 $- $279 $279 Total cyberattack impacts (d) $230 $138 $504 $- $642 $872 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Earnings from operations $4,343 $1,776 $907 $1,060 $3,743 $8,086 Operating margin 6.2% 7.7% 20.2% 3.9% 6.9% 8.8%

(a) Amounts primarily represent incremental medical costs for accommodations to support care providers. (b) See page 7 for description of non-GAAP measures. (c) Amounts represent reduced revenues during the business disruption period. These amounts are not included within the adjustment to earnings from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (d) Amounts represent the total impact of the cyberattack, including cyberattack direct response costs and the business disruption impacts.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP PEOPLE SERVED AND PERFORMANCE METRICS - SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile (in thousands) People Served March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Commercial - Domestic: Risk-based 8,545 8,115 8,025 Fee-based 20,870 19,200 19,325 Total Commercial - Domestic 29,415 27,315 27,350 Medicare Advantage 7,760 7,695 7,545 Medicaid 7,680 7,845 8,380 Medicare Supplement (Standardized) 4,325 4,355 4,320 Total Community and Senior 19,765 19,895 20,245 Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical 49,180 47,210 47,595 Commercial - Global 2,295 5,540 5,295 Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical 51,475 52,750 52,890 Supplemental Data Medicare Part D stand-alone 3,085 3,315 3,380

Optum Performance Metrics March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions) 104 103 103 Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions) $32.8 $32.1 $30.7 Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions) 395 400 378 Note: UnitedHealth Group served 149 million unique individuals across all businesses at March 31, 2024.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted operating margin and adjusted net margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjustments made to these measures are as follows: Intangible Amortization: Adjusted net earnings per share excludes intangible amortization from the relevant GAAP measure. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion presents a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share. Loss on Sale of Subsidiary: Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net margin excludes the loss on sale of subsidiary. On February 6, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its operations in Brazil. As the loss on sale is not representative of the Company's underlying business performance, management believes the exclusion presents a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. Direct Response Costs - Cyberattack: Adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted operating margin and adjusted net margin excludes cyberattack direct response costs. Management believes the exclusion of costs incurred to investigate and remediate the attack, other direct and incremental costs incurred as a result of the cyberattack and incremental costs for accommodations to support care providers presents a more useful comparison of the Company's and its reportable segments' underlying business performance and trends from period to period. Note: See page 5 for reconciliation of GAAP amounts to adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted operating margin.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

March 31, Projected Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 Net (loss) earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $(1,409) $5,611 $16,235 - $16,935 Intangible amortization 399 388 ~1,600 Tax effect of intangible amortization (98) (96) (400) Loss on sale of subsidiary (a) 7,086 - ~7,100 Direct response costs - cyberattack 593 - 1,000 - 1,150 Tax effect of direct response costs - cyberattack (141) - (235) - (285) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $6,430 $5,903 $25,400 - $26,000 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (b) $(1.53) $5.95 $17.60 - $18.20 Intangible amortization per share 0.43 0.41 ~1.75 Tax effect of intangible amortization per share (0.10) (0.10) ~(0.45) Loss on sale of subsidiary per share (a) 7.62 - ~7.65 Direct response costs - cyberattack per share 0.64 - 1.10 - 1.25 Tax effects of direct response costs - cyberattack per share (0.15) - (0.25) - (0.30) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b) $6.91 $6.26 $27.50 - $28.00 Additional Information: Total Cyberattack Impacts Business disruption impacts (c) $279 $- $350 - $450 Tax effect of business disruption impacts (c) (48) - (70) - (90) Business disruption impacts, net of tax (c) $231 $- $280 - $360 Business disruption impacts per share (c) $0.25 $- $0.30 - $0.40 Total cyberattack impacts (d) $872 $- $1,350 - $1,600 Tax effect of total cyberattack impacts (d) (189) - (305) - (375) Total cyberattack impacts, net of tax (d) $683 $- $1,045 - $1,225 Total cyberattack impacts per share (d) $0.74 $- $1.15 - $1.35 Note: See following page for applicable footnotes.

Adjusted Net Margin Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Net loss attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders $(1,409) Loss on sale of subsidiary (a) 7,086 Direct response costs - cyberattack 593 Tax effect of direct response costs - cyberattack (141) Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders for loss on sale and direct response costs $6,129 Net margin attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (1.4)% Adjusted net margin attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders for loss on sale and direct response costs 6.1%

(a) There were no tax effects for the loss on sale of subsidiary. (b) Due to the anti-dilutive effect on the calculation of loss per share, the Company excluded 8 million potentially dilutive shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Adjustments to net loss and adjusted earnings per share are calculated using dilutive weighted-average common shares outstanding of 930 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (c) Amounts represent reduced revenues during the business disruption period. These amounts are not included within the adjustment to net earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the projected year ended December 31, 2024. (d) Amounts represent the total impact of the cyberattack, including cyberattack direct response costs and the business disruption impacts.

