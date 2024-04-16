Discovery Senior Living: Launch of Discovery Management Group Signals Key Milestone in Discovery's Strategic Evolution Towards Curating Distinctive Operating Companies

The formation of Discovery Management Group signifies a transformative reorganization within Discovery's portfolio, marking a significant advancement in the company's strategic transition towards a dynamic multi-operating company framework encompassing both national and regional brands of senior living communities supported by a network of operational support centers.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to announce the creation of Discovery Management Group ("DMG"), an internal restructuring that integrates existing and newly transitioned nationally branded communities under one umbrella. The inception of DMG represents a major step forward in the company's strategic evolution towards a dynamic management structure incorporating both national and regional senior living brands. This milestone underscores Discovery's ongoing commitment to providing outstanding senior living experiences throughout the United States.

Discovery Management Group

Created to operate a select portfolio of senior living communities across the US, Discovery Management Group represents the internal restructuring and new brand that integrates existing and new communities under one Discovery Senior Living umbrella.

As a key component of Discovery Senior Living, DMG will operate with distinct eastern and western leadership teams, utilizing the extensive support resources available at the Discovery Operational Support Centers in California and Florida. This strategic move underscores Discovery's dedication to elevating senior living standards nationwide while ensuring focused resource deployment across the country.

Dave Adams, a seasoned Discovery leader, assumes the role of President for Discovery Management Group. Adams brings extensive experience in developing and executing corporate strategic growth Initiatives and building high-performing teams. He previously served as a McKinsey Consultant and led the start-up of TerraBella Senior Living as its first-ever President, and prior to that, he led Discovery's Acquisition & Transition Team, which oversaw the addition and successful integration of dozens of new communities to Discovery's national, multi-brand portfolio. Adams began his professional career by serving more than nine years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, leading multiple Special Tactic Teams (Combat Control/Pararescue) through numerous deployments throughout Southwest Asia, Europe and Northern Africa. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy.

"As we unveil the establishment of Discovery Management Group, we mark a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining excellence in senior living," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "By segmenting our enterprise communities into distinct Operating Companies with exceptionally talented leadership teams, we are able to provide localized operational and product expertise to optimize performance, while providing best-in-class supportive services through our unique Operational Support Centers, all with a goal to elevate the standard of experiences and care we provide nationwide."

###

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of over 300 communities and in excess of 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the five largest U.S. senior living operators.

Contact Information:

Heidi LaVanway

Vice President of Marketing

hlavanway@discoverymgt.com

239.301.5330

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.com.