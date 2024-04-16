Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) announces the naming of Thomas Moynihan as the company's new CFO, and Brian Praver as the Vice President of Business Development.

The company is addressing needs in the financial and fundraising department. These gentlemen are committed to advancing shareholder interests and are fully qualified to attract new investors.

Thomas has worked in various financial areas over his 40 years of experience including auditing, accounting, taxes, and financial consulting. he started in public accounting with a Big Eight firm until moving on to multiple S&P 50 companies.

In recent years, he has focused on high-net-worth individual financial planning. It is in this latest role that he plans to make a major impact on the future of Atacama.

Brian has been a goal-oriented Regional Sales Manager experienced in leading, coaching, and recruiting high-performance teams and individuals that consistently exceed targets. He builds strong relationships with community partners and clients in the organization's target markets. He will ensure the vision and the messages are effective and clear to potential future shareholders.

What he will bring to Atacama is high-energy, focused activities to develop its brand in the community and seek out various investors. He will seek out opportunities to partner with U.S. and Canadian government agencies which may include grants and other types of funding. He intends to locate investor groups and attend programs where investors meet companies seeking investment opportunities. Creating pitch books that tell our story as simply as possible, is in his plans. He will seek out publicity by communicating company progress and results.

Both have been shareholders since 2020.

CEO Glenn Grant adds, "We are fortunate to add two individuals to our growing team with tremendous skills, experience, and an understanding of what it takes to advance this company. They excel in relationship-building, whether that's communicating our plan to new investors or interacting with potential partners intrigued by our activity."

In our news release issued on September 25, 2023, Atacama indicated that it had "entered into an agreement with Naotkamegwanning First Nation and Asinike Diamond Drilling." Atacama is no longer affiliated with either Naotkamegwanning First Nation or Asinike Diamond Drilling in any of our current projects.

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, COO, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com, or Glenn Grant, CEO, at ggrant@acrlintl.com

