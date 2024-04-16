Former BlackRock Exec Will Oversee Firm's Hedge Funds and Private Markets Solutions Suite

Hazeltree, a leader in active treasury and intelligent operations technology for the alternative asset industry, today announced the appointment of Paul Gallant as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Paul brings more than 20 years of experience building transformational businesses, delivering technology innovation, and implementing efficient solutions across various asset classes and investment strategies.

As CPO, Paul will oversee all of Hazeltree's products, including solutions for hedge funds, private markets, data insights, the liquidity platform, and cash and payments. Paul will report to Hazeltree CEO Stephanie Miller and will be based in New York.

Paul joins Hazeltree from BlackRock, where he was Head of Post-Trade Product Management, responsible for defining, designing, and delivering solutions for the firm's middle office, accounting, client reporting, regulatory reporting, and asset servicing offerings.

Paul's earlier experience includes senior leadership positions in product and operational roles at both asset servicers and fintech providers, including JPMorgan, where he had roles as the Global Head of Alternative Investment Services Operations and Fund Accounting as well as the Head of Alternative Investment Services Operations Product Management for the Americas. Paul also held senior operations and fund accounting roles at Citco Fund Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul as CPO to elevate and enhance our suite of treasury and liquidity solutions to help Hazeltree continue to scale," said Stephanie Miller, CEO of Hazeltree. "His exceptional understanding of the full asset class spectrum, trade lifecycle, and market ecosystem will be instrumental to his role as the leader of Hazeltree's product strategy. We are proud to continue attracting top-line talent as a reflection of our success serving this market."

"I am very excited to be joining a nimble company like Hazeltree that is purpose-built for investment management and private markets firms," said Paul Gallant, Chief Product Officer of Hazeltree. "I'll be ready to hit the ground running and look forward to helping Hazeltree strategically innovate its products for this unique and ever-changing market."

Paul earned his master's degree in finance at Boston College after completing his undergraduate degree in Finance and Management Information Systems at Boston University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree provides treasury management, collateral, securities financing, and liquidity planning and execution solutions that streamline processes and data, resulting in significant improvements in workflows and data accessibility. By gaining comprehensive visibility, investment management firms can optimize their fund financial operations even further. This aggregation and optimization create opportunities for superior execution. The Hazeltree solutions are designed specifically for the hedge fund, private markets, and asset management ecosystem, enabling faster time-to-value and empowering ongoing improvement of capabilities.

