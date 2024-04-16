

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration plans to install new airfield surveillance systems in US airports to will reduce the risk of runway incursions by improving air traffic controllers' situational awareness.



The Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) system will be initially implemented in four airports by July.



Austin-Bergstrom, Indianapolis, Nashville and Dallas Love Field will be the first airports in the nation to receive the new Runway Safety Technology.



Scores of other airports will receive it by the end of 2025, FAA said in a statement.



FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker SAID This cost-effective technology provides controllers with timely and accurate depictions of aircraft and vehicles on the entire airfield in all weather conditions.



Quickly developing and deploying these technologies is one of many actions the FAA is taking to enhance safety and eliminate serious close calls following the Safety Call to Action and release of the Independent National Airspace System Safety Review Team report last year.



