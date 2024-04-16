Vanguard Renewables and New England Natural Bakers Partner To Tackle Food Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Vanguard Renewables

New England Natural Bakers, a Greenfield, Massachusetts-based leader in organic granola, including their latest brand, Trunola, is proving that delicious treats can go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility. This employee-owned company, with a long history of social and environmental commitment dating back to 1977, has been partnering with Vanguard Renewables to tackle food waste from its manufacturing process since 2020.

Their dedication to sustainability shines through their President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Marble, who shared, "Sustainability is at the core of everything we do." This partnership tackles the inevitable food waste generated during production by diverting it from landfills and transforming it into a champion for the environment: renewable gas.

Here's how it works: inedible scraps and leftover materials from the granola-making process are sent to a Vanguard Renewables Farm Powered® facility. There, through a process called anaerobic digestion, this food waste gets a new lease on life. Combined with cow manure from Bar-Way Farm in Deerfield, MA, food waste and manure are recycled in a sealed tank where naturally occurring microbe's breakdown the organic materials and creates biogas. This biogas is then refined into clean-burning renewable gas, that goes on to power towns, businesses, and even nearby homes.

This partnership reduces the environmental impact of food waste, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and aligns perfectly with New England Natural Bakers' commitment to sustainability. As Marble emphasizes, "fighting climate change is incredibly important to our company and our customers."

