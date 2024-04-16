The "European Managed Security Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides relevant revenue forecasts by vertical, region, and business size. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth in the MSS industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2026.

This study focuses on the European managed security services (MSS) industry. Managed security service providers (MSSPs) supply their clients with comprehensive security solutions, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, managed firewalls, and breach simulation services, predominantly through security operation centers (SOCs).

Emerging services like managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) offer integrated security platforms for streamlined management. MSSPs play a crucial role in addressing organizations' cybersecurity challenges, offering expertise and leveraging economies of scale to mitigate risks amid personnel shortages. It is becoming increasingly important in this fiercely competitive space to develop vertical-specific know-how and solutions to better address clients' needs based on their specific business goals, and MSSPs are in a prime position to leverage their capabilities to address market gaps.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cyber Awareness

Growth Opportunity 2: Vertical-specific Security Products and Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual CISOs (vCISOs) and European SOCs

Growth Opportunity 4: Consolidation and Customization

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Company Size

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends Analysis

Competitive Environment

Types of MSSPs

Revenue Share Analysis

Insights for CISOs

Things that CISOs need to Consider Before Choosing an MSSP

Trends for MSS in Europe (2024-2026)

MSSPs and Security Maturity

Budget and RoI

The Role of MSSPs in Cybersecurity

Security Service Solutions in Use

The Five Pillars of Security Maturity

Long-term Strategic Planning

Next Steps

