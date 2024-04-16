The "European Managed Security Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides relevant revenue forecasts by vertical, region, and business size. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth in the MSS industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2026.
This study focuses on the European managed security services (MSS) industry. Managed security service providers (MSSPs) supply their clients with comprehensive security solutions, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, managed firewalls, and breach simulation services, predominantly through security operation centers (SOCs).
Emerging services like managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) offer integrated security platforms for streamlined management. MSSPs play a crucial role in addressing organizations' cybersecurity challenges, offering expertise and leveraging economies of scale to mitigate risks amid personnel shortages. It is becoming increasingly important in this fiercely competitive space to develop vertical-specific know-how and solutions to better address clients' needs based on their specific business goals, and MSSPs are in a prime position to leverage their capabilities to address market gaps.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cyber Awareness
- Growth Opportunity 2: Vertical-specific Security Products and Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Virtual CISOs (vCISOs) and European SOCs
- Growth Opportunity 4: Consolidation and Customization
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Definition
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Company Size
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Types of MSSPs
- Revenue Share Analysis
Insights for CISOs
- Things that CISOs need to Consider Before Choosing an MSSP
- Trends for MSS in Europe (2024-2026)
- MSSPs and Security Maturity
- Budget and RoI
- The Role of MSSPs in Cybersecurity
- Security Service Solutions in Use
- The Five Pillars of Security Maturity
- Long-term Strategic Planning
Next Steps
