ABI Research: Juggling Clients' Unique Requirements and Short Turnaround Times Fuel Surge in Electronics Manufacturers' Digital Transformation Spend to US$70 Billion in 2034

As electronics innovations quicken, digital technologies support rapid production line adjustments and improved quality control processes

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronics industry is characterized by increasingly sophisticated devices for consumer and industrial users. Contract manufacturers must be ready to ramp up production in time for varied product launch dates and gift-giving occasions throughout the year. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that electronics manufacturers will spend more than US$70 billion in 2034 on digital technologies to support their operations, up from US$34.5 billion in 2022.

"A big challenge for electronics manufacturers is having to assimilate the needs of each client. Often, that means inadequate lead times and shorter production runs of 12 weeks or less," explains Michael Larner, Industrial and Manufacturing Research Director at ABI Research.

To meet these requirements, contract manufacturers (such as Foxconn, Jabil, and Wistron) deploy a range of strategies. These strategies may involve catering to specific customer groups, such as assembling mobile devices and laptops, particularly for high-profile brands like Apple and Samsung. Alternatively, they may provide manufacturing services to a diverse range of end customers, serving the needs of consumer electronics brands, medical device manufacturers, or automotive suppliers.

Technology suppliers such as Hexagon, HPE, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens can assist manufacturers in increasing automation levels at their facilities and improving quality. According to Larner, "Digital threads communicating key product, engineering, manufacturing, and quality-related information will be critical to manufacturers' efforts to meet customer orders."

In addition, security is a significant priority for electronics manufacturers. "Contract manufacturers will prioritize investments in cybersecurity to ensure their clients' Intellectual Property (IP) and associated production information are protected at all times," Larner concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digital Transformation of Electronics Manufacturing report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing Markets research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juggling-clients-unique-requirements-and-short-turnaround-times-fuel-surge-in-electronics-manufacturers-digital-transformation-spend-to-us70-billion-in-2034-302117733.html